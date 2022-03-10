Daniel Sandford, BBC News home affairs correspondent

The club can’t now be sold but I would imagine there would be the possibility of a special arrangement, as long as profits wouldn’t go to Roman Abramovich.

He has talked about him possibly giving money to victims of Ukraine, but how the club operates going into next season is really questionable.

It’s desperate for Chelsea fans because he has transformed the club. They didn’t register on the radar before Abramovich bought it. The club was doing OK but it wasn’t a player - not even in the Premier League, let alone the Champions League.

He completely transformed it, not just because of money, but because of the highly professional mangers and money people he was able to bring in.

