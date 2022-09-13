B﻿BC Scotland's Scott Mullen in Warsaw

S﻿hakhtar Donetsk stunned European football last week by beating RB Leipzig 4-1 away in their opening Champions League group game.

A﻿nd head coach Igor Jovicevic says his team will play with "sports fear" when they take on Celtic in Warsaw on Wednesday.

“This is a high-adrenaline type of match and a sense of sports fear," Jovicevic said. "Without fear there is no courage, no drive forward. We will face a very tough match.

“The Leipzig game showed what we are capable of. It’s important to have a winning mentality going forward. It shows we are capable of winning both with and without the ball.

“Celtic are in very, very good shape, but there are different ways to win a game."