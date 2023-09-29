'Strong mentality' key for County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says the "strong mentality" at the club means their early-season positivity won't be derailed by back-to-back defeats to Aberdeen.

County host Hearts in the Premiership on Saturday and will be aiming to get back to winning ways after after picking up one victory in their past five games across league and cup.

"I have been here before, remember I went the first 10 games of the season [2021-22] without a result, so I have a strong mentality within my staff, the culture of the football club, and a group that showed that again in midweek," said Mackay.

"It is evidence based, there are times when you can be nicking wins and thinking 'We were awful today and I am not enjoying how we are playing’ – you do that through teams in your career, there will be managers that are doing that up and down the country.

"On the flipside of that, you look and say that is a defeat but can I see something, can I see how we are playing? We are playing okay, we are doing okay, and that is certainly how I am feeling."