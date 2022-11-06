B﻿BC Sport's Gary Rose at Villa Park: "I don't think I have heard Erik ten Hag be as critical as he was about his side's performance since he became Manchester United boss.

"﻿The Dutchman called the display "unacceptable" and criticised "stupid" crosses aimed at Cristiano Ronaldo, something he insisted was not part of his gameplan.

"﻿As up for it Aston Villa looked from the outset, Manchester United way off it. They were slow and lethargic and rarely looked like mounting a comeback.

"﻿Recent performances have been positive enough to suggest that this will be a blip, but Ten Hag has made it known he won't accept another poor display anytime soon."