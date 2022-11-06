Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd - analysis
BBC Sport's Gary Rose at Villa Park: "I don't think I have heard Erik ten Hag be as critical as he was about his side's performance since he became Manchester United boss.
"The Dutchman called the display "unacceptable" and criticised "stupid" crosses aimed at Cristiano Ronaldo, something he insisted was not part of his gameplan.
"As up for it Aston Villa looked from the outset, Manchester United way off it. They were slow and lethargic and rarely looked like mounting a comeback.
"Recent performances have been positive enough to suggest that this will be a blip, but Ten Hag has made it known he won't accept another poor display anytime soon."