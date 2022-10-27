Liverpool v Leeds: Head-to-head stats
Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League games against Leeds.
Leeds have lost their last four Premier League matches at Anfield, shipping 16 goals in those defeats.
Mohamed Salah has been involved in six goals in two home Premier League appearances against Leeds United (five goals, one assist).
Rodrigo has scored five goals in 10 Premier League games for Leeds this season, just one fewer than he netted in 31 games last season, and just two fewer than he managed in his best scoring season in the competition in 2020-21 (seven in 26 games).