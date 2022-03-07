'Football smart and a big heart' - Diaz dazzles against Hammers

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

In Luis Diaz, their £37.5m January arrival from Porto, Liverpool have a player that fits their template of fast and fluid play perfectly.

The Colombian produced a wonderous piece of skill to create an early chance for himself in the win over West Ham which he drove into Craig Dawson's face.

Diaz then came close twice in the second half too, with the first of those particularly impressive in the way he manipulated Sadio Mane's pass into a scoring chance that went narrowly wide. When he was replaced in the final minute of injury time, his standing ovation was fully deserved.

"He is a top player - a most easy player to coach because all the things he is doing are pretty natural to him," added Klopp. "There is not a lot of coaching necessary. Of course he needs to work on one or two things we do defensively, but he is very football smart, has a big heart and wants to fight extremely hard for the team."