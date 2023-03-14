Carson signs contract extension

St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson has signed a one-year extension to his current contract, which will keep the Buddies' number one in Paisley until the summer of 2025.

Carson has made 31 appearances for St Mirren since signing from Dundee United in 2022, keeping nine clean sheets.

"It’s important to keep building on this squad and Trevor is an international goalkeeper", manager Stephen Robinson said.

"He’s been superb this season and is someone that I have worked with for a long time and trust implicitly. I wanted to make sure he had a bit of security and the club felt the exact same."