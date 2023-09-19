'September looking grim after narrow defeat'

Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

A week of double disappointment with Scotland and Motherwell losing was not how I expected things to play out.

Despite being hampered by injuries and suspensions we did play some good football in Saturday's defeat to St Mirren. However, I disagree with Stuart Kettlewell's assertion that it’s the best we’ve played since he took over.

We had some solid attempts at goal but it just wasn’t enough to get us over the line and I think it’s safe to say our temporary title race has came to an end.

With a trip to face Rangers up next, followed by Celtic at home, I don’t see September being a positive month for the Well but I would love to be proven wrong. With that double-header looming, Saturday was a must win-game for us but we’ll lick our wounds and go to Ibrox hopeful of a positive result as Rangers' form hasn’t been the best lately.

While losing to former Fir Park manager Stephen Robinson's Saints was a sore one, at least I got to enjoy the Barbie-themed ladies day event in the hospitality suite. A two-course meal, sitting in the fancy seats and bingo makes defeats feel not as painful.