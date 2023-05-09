A﻿lex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

It's time for United to sink or swim.

Since losing Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in the same half of football last month, Erik ten Hag has overseen just three wins in eight if you include penalty shootouts.

United have hit a worrying patch of form at the worst possible time, while Liverpool’s six straight Premier League wins have applied the pressure.

Martinez, in particular, has been a crucial miss - defensively, attacking-wise, and in other areas of the squad.

The Argentine's character, know-how, and aerial ability make him indispensable in defence, while his passing range means he is just as important going forward.

It's no coincidence that United have scored just five goals since he left the pitch with a season-ending injury against Sevilla.

Though Luke Shaw has impressed at centre-back, he's been a blatant miss down the left flank while standing in for Martinez.

United have won 12 of their 16 league home games under Ten Hag, not losing since the opening-day defeat to Brighton.

But it is no understatement that anything less than a win when Wolves visit Old Trafford on Saturday would likely condemn the Red Devils to miss out on Champions League football.