Arsenal have three midfield targets for the summer including Everton and Belgium's Amadou Onana, 21, Brighton and Ecuador's Moises Caicedo, 21, and West Ham and England's Declan Rice, 24. (Football Insider), external

Liverpool are highly interested in Eintracht Frankfurt and Denmark midfielder Jesper Lindstrom, 23, but face competition from the Gunners. (Florian Plettenberg - Sky Sports Germany), external

