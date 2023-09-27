Aberdeen manager Barry Robson: "The sending off changed the game a bit, it took us a while to get into the rhythm of that.

“I don’t think Kelle [Roos] had a save to make, although Ross County came into it in the last ten minutes of the game, I thought we were in total control apart from that.

“I felt really in control of the game, I didn’t feel nervous in the game.

“We said to them we don't need to go and score lots of goals, just keep control and we did that.

“They came after us in the last ten minutes but we defended well in the end.

"The aim was to get to Hampden.

"Let's see how we can perform and how far we can keep progressing.

"We've had to go to really tough places and we're still fighting on three fronts."