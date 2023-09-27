'Can Celtic translate domestic dominance to European progress?'

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

Celtic have this week found themselves in the rare position of having a full seven days between games as a result of not being involved in a round of League Cup fixtures for the first time since the quarter-finals of the 2020-21 edition.

It’s yet another illustration of the stranglehold they have held over that competition and indeed the domestic game here for well over a decade.

The weekend win over Livingston served as a further example of why that will likely continue for another season at least, as they overcame the adversity of losing goalkeeper Joe Hart to a first-half red card to cruise to victory.

While every Celtic supporter will likely welcome that domestic dominance, there must be a desire to translate that to the European scene and the Champions League in particular, so it was interesting to hear Brendan Rodgers speak last week of a level of dissatisfaction with the summer transfer business before clarifying those remarks pre-Livingston.

The fact is Celtic’s bank balance stood at over £70m at the end of June after which they sold Jota for an eye-watering sum. And though Peter Lawwell’s statement within the financial results points to investment of over £50m in the squad in recent times and notes of caution about the need for prudence for varying reasons, the Feyenoord game suggests the squad may still be slightly undercooked to achieve at that level.

A trip to Motherwell this weekend offers the latest opportunity to demonstrate that continuing iron grip on all things domestic while the subsequent visit of Lazio will give a clearer indication as to exactly where the Scottish champions currently rank among the European elite.