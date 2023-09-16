Fulham 1-0 Luton Town: Key stats

Fulham had 77.8% possession today against Luton Town, the most amount of possession they have had in a Premier League game since records began (2003/04).

Luton Town have now lost their first four matches of a league season for the first time since 2002-03, when they lost their opening four in the third tier.

Fulham's Carlos Vinícius has scored four goals in his last six Premier League appearances, one more than he managed in his first 32 appearances in the competition beforehand (3).

Fulham's Joao Palhinha won 11 duels today, the most of any player. Since making his Premier League debut in August 2022, he has won 308 duels, more than any other player in this time.