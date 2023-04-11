Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final first-leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He feels the Champions League is always a special occasion and said managing Chelsea in a quarter-final in the competition is a "huge honour".

On whether he will mention Real Madrid's comeback in the competition last year, he said: "My focus won’t be on last year, it will be on what we can do as a team."

He added: "The players have to understand this is a special arena and a special football club [Real Madrid] and anything can happen and some things you can’t control."

On character in the team, he said: "I think it's normal in a season where a club like us falls below what we want that the character gets questioned. It is one of the first things that usually gets questioned in defeat."

He added: "The only thing players can do is prove it on the pitch where people see it."

On whether they can use Madrid being favourites, he said the pressure is on both team and added: "It's a nice challenge for us. I'm not worried about that and the pressure. If you can’t handle that you’re not a big club or big player."

Sign up for Chelsea news notifications