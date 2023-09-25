Burnley 'best equipped to survive this season'

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Burnley are one of those promoted clubs yet to collect a victory this season but look like the best equipped to survive this season.

The Clarets won the Championship last season and signed 14 players in the transfer window, spending close to £100m.

Boss Vincent Kompany spoke after the Manchester United game pointing to the need to gelling those players into his set-up and getting them upto speed with his training methods.

But the Belgian also rightly mentioned an opening fixture list which has seen them come up against Treble winners Manchester City, in-form Aston Villa and Tottenham, Manchester United and coming up against Newcastle on Saturday.

Burnley play some delightful football these days and were better than United for large parts of the game - it may well have been a different story if club-record signing Zeki Amdouni put away one his two opportunities in the first half.

The Switzerland international has shown signs of his potential so far and with the likes of Mike Tresor - last season's Belgium league player of the year - England U20 international Aaron Ramsey and Sander Berge all hoping to bed in, Kompany knows he has plenty of talent to call upon.

The former Manchester City captain has continually mentioned "progress" and "getting better" as the season goes on - with Burnley's squad size possessing plenty of quality, they are sure to improve once the fixtures get a little kinder.