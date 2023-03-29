Arnold heaps praise on Baccus

Buddies fans, you were beaming with pride when Keanu Baccus was tearing it up on the biggest stage at the World Cup with Australia, right?

The support for Baccus and his Aussie team-mates from Paisley and beyond was not lost on Socceroos boss Graham Arnold.

Speaking on the first episode of the BBC's new Sacked in the Morning podcast series, the 59-year-old waxed lyrical about the midfielder and the love from afar.

"Most of Scotland would've watched us because half of our players were from Scotland - we had a lot of support from there," said Arnold.

The Australia gaffer also revealed his big plans for the likes of Baccus.

"I believe in Australian youth and I do believe that in another four years' time, kids like Harry Souttar, Keanu Baccus and Cammy Devlin - they're 24 years of age - in four years time, they'll be playing in their prime," he added.