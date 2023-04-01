Former Ross County midfielder Harry Paton has signed a contract at Motherwell until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has been without a club since leaving the Staggies last summer, where he was first signed by then-County manager Stuart Kettlewell.

The Canadian has played at age-grade level for his country and been called up to the senior side without ever making an appearance.

“The option arose to get Harry in and it was something we were looking to do quickly,” Kettlewell told the club's website.

“He’s someone who I know very well and has impressed since he came in.

“Harry has excellent ability and displayed real quality when I last worked with him and that is something I’m looking for him to replicate once again.

“This is a crucial part of our season and adding Harry gives us more options in the middle of the pitch in what will be a busy schedule from now until the end of the season.”

“It’s great to get this deal over the line,” Paton said.

“I’m excited to get back playing and help the team finish the season strongly.

“My goal is to show the Motherwell fans what I’m capable of.”