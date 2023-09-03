Hearts' technical director Steven Naismith tells BBC Scotland: "It's been the same after European game we've played. We've come into the game at the weekend with lethargic, slow play and given away cheap goals. That's been consistent over these games. We've highlighted it but it's a mentality thing.

"If you're at a club that wants to consistently be in Europe and play every three-four days, you have to find a solution. We didn't do enough to win the game today.

"We can't put it down to playing in Europe because that's where we want and expect to be. We work all season to get into Europe. You might not be at peak physical condition, but you need to work out a way to stay in the game and come up with a moment to win it.

"We've not shown that. We've not done enough to create good chances.

"That comes with the slow start, not being brave or playing forward passes. It brings nervousness and anxiety to surroundings, which feeds onto the players.

"When you play into the opposition hands and they take their chance, they slow the game down and frustration builds. That's the vicious cycle that we saw today.

"It's not [acceptable]. The last two league games aren't acceptable, to come away with no points, not create many chances and concede sloppy goals. We need to use this time to make sure we're back to where we were at the start - Rosenborg at home, St Johnstone away.

"We need to play with bravery, we've gone away from that.

[On his future] "We'll deal with that in the next week. At the moment, we need to reflect on what's been a poor week for us."