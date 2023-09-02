Brentford 2-2 Bournemouth: What Frank said

Brentford manager Thomas Frank to BBC Sport: "On the performance, very happy. First-half was good. Second-half was fantastic. I think we were all over Bournemouth in the second-half in terms of creating chances. We probably created four or 5 five chances. If you look at the game overall in terms of chances we clearly should have won."

On his half-time team talk: "I said we have to play more behind them. We are good when we play in behind teams and were running at them and we did that much more."

On Bryan Mbuemo: "Of course very important. We lost Ivan (Toney) as a top player and in we scored eight goals in our first four matches. I'm pretty sure there's a lot of teams envious of us and our ability to score goals."