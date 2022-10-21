J﻿urgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Nottingham Forest.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Liverpool boss:

O﻿n whether Darwin Nunez will be fit to play, Klopp said: "We will see. He had treatment yesterday and we will see later."

K﻿lopp spoke to Steven Gerrard on Friday morning after his sacking by Aston Villa and said "we all get knocks and it's about how you respond".

W﻿hen asked about the Football Association charge he is facing, Klopp said: "In this moment I expect to be on the bench tomorrow, but I don't know 100%."

S﻿aturday comes too soon for Naby Keita and Klopp said if everything goes to plan the midfielder will return to team training on Monday.

H﻿e said Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is about two weeks ahead of Keita.

On last season's FA Cup game against Forest, Klopp said: "When we faced them last time they were full of confidence and really flying and we felt that."

H﻿e said Steve Cooper's side "will fight for everything" and want to change their situation.

