Klopp on Nunez injury, Gerrard sacking and Forest
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Nottingham Forest.
Here are the key lines from the Liverpool boss:
On whether Darwin Nunez will be fit to play, Klopp said: "We will see. He had treatment yesterday and we will see later."
Klopp spoke to Steven Gerrard on Friday morning after his sacking by Aston Villa and said "we all get knocks and it's about how you respond".
When asked about the Football Association charge he is facing, Klopp said: "In this moment I expect to be on the bench tomorrow, but I don't know 100%."
Saturday comes too soon for Naby Keita and Klopp said if everything goes to plan the midfielder will return to team training on Monday.
He said Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is about two weeks ahead of Keita.
On last season's FA Cup game against Forest, Klopp said: "When we faced them last time they were full of confidence and really flying and we felt that."
He said Steve Cooper's side "will fight for everything" and want to change their situation.
