St Johnstone v Aberdeen (15:00 BST)

Jonny Hayes is set to make his 300th Aberdeen appearance in his second spell at the club.

He's back in the XI to face St Johnstone, with manager Jim Goodwin making just one alteration to his team after the home loss to Motherwell.

Left-back Hayden Coulson is fit again, which allows Ross McCrorie to move back into midfield and Liam Scales to switch to centre-back , while Matty Kennedy is out of the squad altogether.