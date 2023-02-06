If a sending off for violent conduct requires "excessive force", then Casemiro's dismissal for Manchester United against Crystal Palace was very harsh, says ex-Aston Villa full-back Neil Taylor.

The Brazil midfielder was dismissed for putting his hands around Will Hughes' neck during a multi-player melee on the side of the pitch in the second half.

Taylor believes the United player was unfortunate to receive his marching orders.

"It's six of one and half of dozen of the other," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "Just a bit of argy-bargy and then move on.

"I'd always rather see 11 players kept on the pitch unless someone is put in real danger. He realised what he was doing and I don't think Hughes was too bothered by it."

