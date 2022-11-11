Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace: Team news

Orel Mangala is suspended for Nottingham Forest after being sent off in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Midfielder Jack Colback made his comeback from a back problem in that tie against Tottenham.

Crystal Palace will assess Odsonne Edouard, who has missed the past two matches because of a thigh injury.

James McArthur remains out with a groin injury and USA international Chris Richards has been ruled out of the World Cup with a hamstring issue.

