Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton believes it would be a "waste" if Gareth Southgate didn't use John Stones in the same way Pep Guardiola has for Manchester City.

In the second half of City's Treble-winning season, Stones has flourished in his new role pushing forward from his traditional centre-back position to more of a holding midfielder.

Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "It is food for thought. In many respects, it would be a waste not to do it.

"I think Gareth is slightly cautious. Maybe with the short windows he may not want to do that, but the next two games against North Macedonia and Malta, there’s never a better time to do it if he was thinking of doing it.

"What do we know about John Stones is he can play anywhere - and play in those positions exceedingly well. I don’t think it will happen, but I’m sure Gareth Southgate should be thinking about that being a possibility."

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds