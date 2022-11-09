'﻿We made it difficult for ourselves' - Postecoglou

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou told Sportsound: "We didn't get into any sort of rhythm, especially in the first half. We complicated things and made it difficult for ourselves. But we found a way to win again.

"Part of the strength of this team is the character and resilience.

"Subs coming on are important and they all made a contribution. Daizen [Maeda] was raring to go and I'm really pleased he got his goal.

"The fact we are going so strong but we have to keep that going on Saturday [at home to Ross County]."