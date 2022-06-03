Hammers forward Jarrod Bowen says he is proud of himself for making the leap from non-league football to the England squad.

Bowen had unsuccessful trials at Aston Villa and Cardiff City as a youngster so his breakthrough in senior football came at his local side Hereford United.

When he was playing as a 17-year-old for The Bulls in what was the Football Conference, the thought of being in the national squad was not on his mind.

But his standout performances for West Ham have seen Bowen follow Jamie Vardy and Tyrone Mings by going from non-league to being called up by his country.

“England seemed a million miles away then. At the time I was playing Conference football for my local team and that was it," the 25-year-old told the FA's website., external

“Obviously you have dreams but you don’t expect a kid from Hereford to get a move to Hull City [then in the Premier League] in the first place, it was just me playing for my local team week-in, week-out in the Conference.

"Sometimes I sit back and look at where I have come from, especially now I am in the England camp, and without sounding big-headed, I have to take my hat off for where I have come from to get to where I am now."