C﻿helsea are nine games unbeaten under Graham Potter - but where does their recent improvement stem from?

N﻿umbers crunched by BBC Sport see Potter's side boast similar attacking statistics to what Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea previously produced.

T﻿he Blues average about 62% possession under Potter, as they did under Tuchel. They are having around 13.1 shots per game - one more than under Tuchel - but seem to be more efficient in that they are producing 1.8 goals per game compared to 1.1 under their former manager.

I﻿t is defensively where the bigger leaps seem to have been made. Chelsea's expected goals against per game is considerably down, pointing to them offering up fewer good chances to opponents.

D﻿ig deeper into Chelsea's stats under Potter here