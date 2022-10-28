Chelsea under Potter - what has changed?
Chelsea are nine games unbeaten under Graham Potter - but where does their recent improvement stem from?
Numbers crunched by BBC Sport see Potter's side boast similar attacking statistics to what Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea previously produced.
The Blues average about 62% possession under Potter, as they did under Tuchel. They are having around 13.1 shots per game - one more than under Tuchel - but seem to be more efficient in that they are producing 1.8 goals per game compared to 1.1 under their former manager.
It is defensively where the bigger leaps seem to have been made. Chelsea's expected goals against per game is considerably down, pointing to them offering up fewer good chances to opponents.