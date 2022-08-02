Journalist Luke Edwards expects Nat Phillips to leave Anfield this summer, but he says Liverpool will probably have to lower their asking price.

Bournemouth and Fulham are both keen to sign the centre-back, but the Reds reportedly want more than £10m.

Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "He’s 25 and he’s only made 17 first-team appearances for Liverpool. He seems to have been on the fringes of their first team for a while.

"He was on loan at Bournemouth last season and did really well, and I think they would like to sign him permanently. Fulham are also interested. Both of those clubs are looking for players who are good enough to keep them in the Premier League and probably not much else. They are looking for players who are top six in the Championship, bottom six in the Premier League.

"His time is over at Liverpool, I think he would be the first to accept that. Liverpool have been trying to sell him for a while now, which suggests to me that the £10m asking price is too much. But I think we will see him move on this window before the deadline."

