'Celtic merit favourites tag but Rangers look hungry'

Ex-Scotland international Leanne Crichton speaking to BBC Scotland

As reigning champions, Celtic merit their tag as favourites to win the Scottish Premiership, but Rangers' comeback victory at Livingston shows the hunger they have to reclaim the crown.

Assessing Giovanni van Bronckhorst's squad, they have lost key duo Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo for big money, but they have also done work to strengthen.

Celtic, on the other hand, look to have started the way they finished last season after their opening-day win over Aberdeen, and they will be hard to knock off their perch with the quality in their ranks.

Read Leanne's column in full here.