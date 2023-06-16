Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says he hopes to maintain "dialogue" with Manchester City over the futures of Tommy Doyle and James McAtee.

The pair were on loan with the Blades last season and Heckingbottom wants to build on the rapport built with their parent club.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield he also opened up on the futures of Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge, as well as contract moves for Jack Robinson, John Fleck and Ben Osborn.

Listen to a full episode of Blades Heaven here to hear all the debate on what the club should do next