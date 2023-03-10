Everton v Brentford: Team news

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has returned to full training, although his ongoing recovery from a hamstring injury means he will miss an 18th game in all competitions this season.

Vitalii Mykolenko will be assessed after missing the draw at Nottingham Forest because of illness.

Brentford's Keane Lewis-Potter will be sidelined for up to two months after sustaining a knee injury in training.

Reserve goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha is Brentford's only other absentee.