Dominik Szoboszlai will be "a really smart signing" for Liverpool, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards after the Hungary midfielder completed a £60m switch to Anfield at the weekend.

The 22-year-old will bolster a Reds midfield that saw Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner depart last month, and Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that Jurgen Klopp has been savvy in finding replacements.

"There was consternation about Liverpool pulling out of signing Jude Bellingham," said Edwards. "But everyone has a budget and has to meet Financial Fair Play.

"They have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Szoboszlai for about £20m less than Bellingham would have cost so have taken the sensible option.

"All the top clubs have been monitoring him and he is captain of Hungary at 22, which tells you all about his character.

"You never know entirely how well someone coming from a different league will do, but he appears to be a really smart signing."

