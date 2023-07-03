Hearts to play Leeds in pre-season friendly

Hearts will host Leeds United in a Tynecastle friendly at the end of this month.

Leeds, who were relegated from the Premier League in May, will make the trip north to Edinburgh on 30 July as both sides face off for the first time in 40 years.

Friendlies against Plymouth Argyle and Dunfermline Athletic are also included in Hearts' pre-season plans so far as they gear up for their competitive return to action away to St Johnstone on 5 August.

In a statement, the Tynecastle club say "more friendlies will be announced in due course".