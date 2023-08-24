Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien is set to secure a loan move away from the City Ground before the transfer deadline closes next Friday night.

O'Brien spent the first half of this year with MLS side DC United after he was excluded from Steve Cooper's 25-man Premier League squad.

The former Huddersfield man has returned to Nottingham but has been linked with both Leeds and West Brom over the past few weeks.

It is expected he will find another club over the next few days.

