Hearts v St Johnstone: Team news

Although Peter Haring is back in training with Hearts following a lengthy spell out with concussion, the game comes too soon for him.

Gary Mackay-Steven (foot), Craig Halkett (knee), Craig Gordon (broken leg), Liam Boyce (knee) and Beni Baningime (knee) are out but attacker Josh Ginnelly returns from a ban.

St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips begins a two-match ban. Chris Kane is pushing for a comeback while Ryan McGowan is back running following a groin injury and Charlie Gilmour and Callum Booth are not far behind in their return to fitness.