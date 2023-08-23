Nick McPheat, BBC Scotland

Hibs fans are not daft. When your side comes up against a club who have spent a reported £80m this summer in comparison to your £1.5m, this result can be expected.

Lee Johnson's XI was brave, as was his approach, but a goal really had to come in those opening exchanges for Hibs to stand a chance before their energy sapped.

Against this calibre of opponent, defending has to be flawless and attacking has to be clinical. In a nutshell, that is what Aston Villa demonstrated.