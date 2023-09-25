Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Burnley need to be "disruptive" if they want to pull away from the bottom of the table, with the Clarets sitting on one point down in the relegation zone.

Burnley recorded one more shot on goal and equal shots on target in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Manchester United, and Robinson has urged them to take their chances.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, he said: "Teams like Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton - these bottom teams who are realistically going to be fighting relegation - they have to be disruptive and they have to find a way.

"If you go toe to toe with Manchester City or Liverpool, and Manchester United at times, they've got better players. It's a simple fact that they've got better players. If you try to play the same way as they're doing, with inferior players, you know what the result is going to be.

"You have to be disruptive, you have to make it uncomfortable for the opposition, you have to find a way disrupt their style.

"But you also have to play in a way that they don't like, or are not used to playing against. These teams aren't used to balls going into the box regularly, or longer balls that are more direct, but that's not necessarily the way football is played at the moment.

"Burnley missed a trick because Manchester United were there for the taking."

Listen to the full Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds