United's Europa League problem
- Published
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag told his players weeks ago it was important to finish top of their Europa League group.
After three games, it looks like they will have to beat Real Sociedad in Spain on 3 November in their final match to achieve that.
The team that tops the group goes straight through to the last 16, which is played in March.
However, for the runner-up it means two extra games, in February's play-off, which will be against a team that finishes third in a Champions League group.
As things stand, potential opponents include Ajax, Barcelona, AC Milan and Juventus.