S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

M﻿anchester United boss Erik ten Hag told his players weeks ago it was important to finish top of their Europa League group.

A﻿fter three games, it looks like they will have to beat Real Sociedad in Spain on 3 November in their final match to achieve that.

T﻿he team that tops the group goes straight through to the last 16, which is played in March.

H﻿owever, for the runner-up it means two extra games, in February's play-off, which will be against a team that finishes third in a Champions League group.

A﻿s things stand, potential opponents include Ajax, Barcelona, AC Milan and Juventus.