What do Bournemouth need on deadline day?

Your Views

We asked you where Bournemouth still need to strengthen and what signings you'd like to see before the window shuts.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Simon: At least one decent defender and a striker. Two defenders would be better but I am not greedy. I just want to see our miserable owner spend some of the cash he got from our promotion, reward the fans for their loyalty and passion and give us a tiny glimmer of hope. We don't want to be the Sunderland of the Premier League this season.

Oliver: I'd definitely try to get Nat Phillips back in. It was a big mistake letting Steve Cook and Gary Cahill go too. We could have done with their experience in defence. I'd also love to see Matt Ritchie back in a Cherries shirt and he'd get more minutes than at Newcastle. Do us a solid, Eddie!

Sam: It's all doom and gloom after three heavy defeats and sacking the manager, but I believe the squad is stronger than the one that came up in 2015 and survived. I would like us to sign another centre-half, an experienced left-back and a centre-forward. Nat Phillips looks surplus to requirements at Liverpool and did a job for us last year on loan.

Jordan: They need a striker as Dominic Solanke is injured and a central defender to bolster the defence.