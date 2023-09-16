Kilmarnock 2-2 Hibernian: What the manager said

Hibernian manager Nick Montgomery told BBC Scotland:

"Thoroughly enjoyed it and thought it was a really competitive game of football. Disappointed that we conceded at the end, the set piece - I thought we probably deserved the three points but you know they're going to fight, knock balls in the box and they're very dangerous.

"I thought we had enough chances, especially in the first half, to kill the game off, but all credit to them, they had good fight.

"I said to the boys, we're going to go in every week to try to win the game. They showed great composure on the ball and caused problems for them.

"Unfortunately, we lost [Christian] Doidge to a knee to the eye - I've just seen the replay and I'm disappointed, I don't know how you can get kneed like that in the head.

"It's two points dropped but I'm proud of the boys' efforts. It would have been nice to cap off [the week] with three points but we've got three home games coming up, which I'm looking forward to."