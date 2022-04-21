Can Ten Hag convince the sceptics?

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

In what came down to a straight choice with Mauricio Pochettino, United felt Erik ten Hag's progressive style and willingness to work with a director of football was more in tune with what is now in place at Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, Ten Hag is stepping into an alien world.

Unlike Pochettino, he has never experienced the unique demands of English football, where energy-sapping game follows energy-sapping game, where success only increases the brutality of the schedule and where room for rest is virtually non-existent.

Ajax have had five domestic midweek matches so far. Even in a campaign where they experienced early exits in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, United will have at least seven this season.

In the three-week period when Ajax were enjoying their winter break, United had five games - and more called off because of Covid.

Evidently, the club's pre-season trip to Thailand - and a game against Liverpool - and Australia will be vital for Ten Hag to get his ideas across.

He needs the players to buy into his philosophy immediately as the chance of making up for lost time - at least until the World Cup when most of his players will be on international duty anyway - will be limited.

