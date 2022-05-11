Leicester City v Norwich City: Confirmed team news

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers makes five changes from the side that began the 2-1 defeat at home to Everton last weekend in the Premier League.

James Maddison is fit to start and James Justin is also available despite suffering a dislocated shoulder against Roma last week. Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes and Ademola Lookman also come into the starting XI.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Amartey, Evans, Castagne, Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Vardy, Lookman, Barnes.

Subs: Ward, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Mendy, Daka, Thomas.