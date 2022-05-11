Leicester City v Norwich City: Confirmed team news
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers makes five changes from the side that began the 2-1 defeat at home to Everton last weekend in the Premier League.
James Maddison is fit to start and James Justin is also available despite suffering a dislocated shoulder against Roma last week. Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes and Ademola Lookman also come into the starting XI.
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Amartey, Evans, Castagne, Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Vardy, Lookman, Barnes.
Subs: Ward, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Mendy, Daka, Thomas.
Norwich boss Dean Smith makes four changes to the side that suffered a 4-0 loss to West Ham last Sunday.
Angus Gunn plays in goal and Lukas Rupp and Dimitris Giannoulis also come in as Republic of Ireland youth international Tony Springett makes his first start for the Canaries.
Norwich XI: Gunn, Aarons, Hanley, Byram, Giannoulis, Rupp, Gilmour, Springett, Lees-Melou, Rashica, Pukki.
Subs: Krul, Gibson, Dowell, Placheta, Tzolis, Sorensen, Williams, Gibbs, Rowe.