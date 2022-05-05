Real Madrid 3-1 Man City: The pick of the stats

Real Madrid have reached their 17th European Cup/Champions League final, six more than any other team. It's their first since 2018, when they won 3-1 vs Liverpool.

There were 11 goals across the two legs of this tie (Real Madrid 6-5 Man City), the second-most of any two-legged semi-final tie in Champions League history, behind only Liverpool 7-6 Roma in 2017-18.

City boss Pep Guardiola has now suffered six eliminations at the semi-final stage of the Champions League (also 2009-10 and 2011-12 with Barcelona, 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16 with Bayern Munich), the joint-most of any manager along with Jose Mourinho.