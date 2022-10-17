M﻿anchester City boss Pep Guardiola: The referee spoke with my assistant and Jurgen and said he was not going to make fouls unless it was clear. All the game it was 'play on' and 'play on' - exept the goal we scored. Then after it was not 'play on'. The referee can decide to whistle all the actions - but he decided not to, then he did.

"﻿But we didn't lose the game for that. Nobody knows what would have happened, but it was a moment when we had momentum and control. After, we lost because of a mistake.

"This is what we have to learn for the future. But the way we played - the performance and courage - was fantastic. They shout, you have to shout more. They run, you have to run more. Otherwise, it is impossible to handle it in this stadium."