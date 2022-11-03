R﻿oss County v St Mirren: Pick of the stats

county v saints graphicSNS

  • Ross County have had the fewest shots (108), fewest shots on target (30) and scored the fewest goals (7) in the Scottish Premiership this season.

  • After winning their last home league match against St. Mirren 1-0 in March of last season, County are aiming to win back-to-back games against the Buddies at Dingwall in the top-flight for just a second time, previously doing so in February 2014.

  • St. Mirren have lost their last three away Scottish Premiership games, last losing more consecutively between August and November 2019 (eight in a row).

  • The Buddies have only suffered one defeat in their last nine Scottish Premiership clashes with County (W6 D2), and won their first league meeting this season 1-0 in August.