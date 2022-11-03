Ross County have had the fewest shots (108), fewest shots on target (30) and scored the fewest goals (7) in the Scottish Premiership this season.

After winning their last home league match against St. Mirren 1-0 in March of last season, County are aiming to win back-to-back games against the Buddies at Dingwall in the top-flight for just a second time, previously doing so in February 2014.

St. Mirren have lost their last three away Scottish Premiership games, last losing more consecutively between August and November 2019 (eight in a row).