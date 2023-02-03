Rangers v Ross County: Pick of the stats

Rangers have never lost in 18 previous top-flight league games against Ross County (W14 D4).

Rangers have won each of their last four league games, and are looking to earn five league wins in a row for the first time in 2022-23.

Ross County have earned more points in their last three league games (5 – W1 D2) than they had in their previous seven beforehand (4 – W1 D1 L5).