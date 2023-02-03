Rangers v Ross County: Pick of the stats
- Published
Rangers have never lost in 18 previous top-flight league games against Ross County (W14 D4).
Rangers have won each of their last four league games, and are looking to earn five league wins in a row for the first time in 2022-23.
Ross County have earned more points in their last three league games (5 – W1 D2) than they had in their previous seven beforehand (4 – W1 D1 L5).
Alfredo Morelos has scored four goals in his last three league games for Rangers, as many as he had in his previous 17 combined beforehand. The Colombian is one away from reaching 10+ goals in all six of his seasons in the Scottish Premiership.