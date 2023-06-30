Fulham release 2023-24 home kit

Fulham have released their new home kit ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The kit provides a twist on the traditional famous white Fulham jersey to give a modern look.

Fulham say heritage is still proudly recognised within the shirt’s design, with the club’s famous ‘London’s Original Football Club’ mark displayed at the neck on the reverse of the jersey.

The shirt is paired with black shorts, with the red and white three stripe piping down the sides, and an all-black sock.