Brighton: Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls, external

This is a tough one. Both sides have won two and drawn one so far, so we're level pegging on points, with just goal difference to separate us.

Leeds are certainly marching on. They struggled last season - scraping into 17th place, while Brighton finished ninth - and I feel their bubble this season will burst sooner rather than later. Don't get me wrong, they are a good side, but I just think that previous performance speaks for itself.

Both squads lost star players over the summer, but has it shown? Simple answer: no. They have both started the season fantastically well. If they were going to struggle with the departures, it would have shown by now - but they have both beaten top-six sides in Manchester United and Chelsea.

Perhaps it's not actually been a loss, but a gain.

Maybe Brighton will get lucky and actually make the top six, but it's more likely to be seventh or eighth. I can't seeing Leeds bettering that - even though it's early days and there is plenty still to happen.

Leeds: Jess Furness, Her Game Too, external

This will be a close one in the final standings, but Leeds will edge it. We've had a superb start to the season - currently in third, with Brighton just a couple of places below and both sides taking seven points from nine.

I think we will beat Brighton this weekend and, ultimately, end the season a few places above them. I don't want to get too carried away by our start, but I do wholeheartedly believe we will have a much more positive campaign overall.

Brighton have lost a couple of their top-quality players in the transfer window. We did too, but we have now enhanced our ranks with the likes of Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen. I'd take our squad over Brighton's all day long. We are younger, hungrier and much more exciting - and that will be the reason why we finish higher.

Jesse Marsch has created something special. He has improved our squad with summer signings who are so eager to please the Elland Road faithful.

Anything can happen in the Premier League - as we have seen most recently with us beating Chelsea - so could a top-six finish be on the cards? Why not?

