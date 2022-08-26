David Moyes has been speaking to the media before Sunday's game against Aston Villa.

Here is what the Hammers boss had to say:

On being drawn with FCSB, Anderlecht and Silkeborg in the Europa Conference League, he said: "We've had quite a difficult draw with our group but we're looking forward to it."

He added: "Thursday-Sunday is difficult but overall I'm pleased to be back in Europe."

Recent performances "haven't been good enough to get results" but there are signs of improvement.

On the transfer window, he said: "We've tried to be incredibly ambitious. We've tried to get good players and we think we've got that."

Gianluca Scamacca has "been knocking on the door for a start for a while" but he won't be rushed.

Moyes said "we're getting people back fit" and there are no fresh injury concerns.

He said Aston Villa are a good side with quality players, but "we have to go there and try to get the win".

