Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Cookridge Hall-based golfer Tom Broxup is making the ultimate sacrifice so he can prepare for his professional debut on the PGA EuroPro Tour next week - he is missing out on going to watch his beloved Leeds United at Brentford on Sunday (16:00 BST).

"It's horrible! To say what position we were in last year going into the last game of the season pushing for a top-10 finish, to now believe it might not be in our hands come kick off on Sunday, it's awful." Broxup, 25, told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I've just got to pray Thursday night goes our way and that it's in our hands come Sunday and that the lads find another gear or two, because it's written in the stars for (Pontus) Jansson to head one in or something in the 89th minute to send us down!"

However, the Leeds amateur champion, who is now full-time, does believe the Whites can pull off the result they require at Brentford Community Stadium.

"We do have enough to beat them," he said. "I think if we can get the first goal I think we can be very resilient in terms of keeping that lead, but the issue at the moment is getting that first goal.

"If we can play like we did in the second half against Brighton - we played well and we created chances for once. We forget Brighton are good team. They've been flying recently."

Should Burnley lose at Aston Villa on Thursday, Broxup believes United head coach Jesse Marsch may be a bit more cautious than if a win was definitely required.

"If we do go into Brentford one point ahead I think he will set up in a way that is almost don't concede and try to get a goal. I think if we're behind and Burnley have got a result on Thursday , I think he sets up how he did in the second half (v Brighton) and says 'right Leeds, you have to go and win for a chance so go and do it'."

Premier League survival for his team will be the perfect start to a momentous week for Broxup before he tees it up at Harleyford Golf Club in Marlow for the first time as a professional.

"Golf's a game of misses," he said. "We can all hit good shots but it's how bad your bad one is. So it's about minimising the bad shots and making the good shots better. We can all hit amazing drives, we can all hit it over 300 (yards) and we can all hit flash shots, but where the money is whether you can knock it close from inside that yardage and hole the putts."

